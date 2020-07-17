Oakdale Man Max Kerkman Sentenced for Unlawfully Possessing Firearms

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced that Max Kerkman, 30, of Oakdale, Nebraska, was sentenced on July 10, 2020, in Lincoln, Nebraska, by Chief United States District Judge John M. Gerrard for being an unlawful user in possession of a firearm. Kerkman was sentenced to 24 months in prison and will also serve 3 years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

On June 20, 2018, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) executed a search warrant at Kerkman’s residence and found several firearms and a silencer, along with small quantities of methamphetamine and paraphernalia consistent with the use of methamphetamine.

This case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.

