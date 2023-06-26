Oahu – Illegal Gambling Establishments Put on Notice

HSI Honolulu and Honolulu police put illegal gambling establishments on notice.

HONOLULU (STL.News) HSI Honolulu and the Honolulu Police Department served over 70 notices across the island of Oahu in a joint effort to combat illegal gambling on June 7 and 8.

“These notices demonstrate a great effort by HSI, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawaii, and the Honolulu Police Department to target activities that fund organized crime,” said HSI Honolulu Special Agent in Charge John F. Tobon. “The proceeds of illegal gambling often lead to drugs and guns on our streets, human trafficking, and other activities that threaten our public safety. HSI remains committed to working with our law enforcement partners to shut down vulnerabilities in U.S. financial sectors that can be exploited by criminals.”

The notices were part of the joint effort to combat illegal gambling that funds other illegal activity. HSI Honolulu, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Hawaii, and the Honolulu Police Department will pursue federal forfeiture of properties that continue to operate as illegal game rooms.

The notices warn property owners that the government may initiate forfeiture proceedings if illegal activity continues. They also educate and assist property owners who may be unaware their properties are being used for illegal activity. These establishments often serve as safe havens for criminal organizations to sell and traffic narcotics and launder millions of dollars in illicit proceeds each year.

Illegal gambling continues to plague Oahu communities and creates an environment prone to violent criminal activity, such as sex trafficking, assaults, shootings, robberies, and homicides.

If you would like to report illegal game rooms operating in your area, please call the tipline at 808-723-3933 or call 866-DHS-2423.

HSI is the principal investigative arm of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), responsible for investigating transnational crime and threats, specifically, those criminal organizations that exploit the global infrastructure through which international trade, travel, and finance move. HSI’s workforce of more than 8,700 employees comprises more than 6,000 special agents stationed in 237 U.S. cities and 93 overseas locations in 56 countries. HSI’s international presence represents the largest DHS investigative law enforcement presence overseas and one of the largest in U.S. law enforcement.

SOURCE: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement