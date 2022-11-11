Nykaa shares zoom over 19%. FPI buying, bonus shares doing the trick?

A day after the stock started trading ex-bonus, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which runs fashion and beauty products e-retailer , on Friday rallied over 19% to hit the day’s high of Rs 224.45.

The timing of the ex-bonus date coincided with the expiry of the mandatory one-year lock-in period for pre-IPO investors yesterday.

Further, foreign investors such as Segantii India Mauritius, Government Petroleum Fund, and Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus Fund bought some of the shares sold by a few pre-IPO shareholders following the expiry of the one-year lock-in period.

According to the bulk deals data, three pre-IPO investors sold shares worth Rs 491.35 crore, while Segantii, Norway’s Government Petroleum Fund, and Aberdeen bought shares worth Rs 208 crore.

Had it not been for the bonus issue, 319 million shares were expected to open up for trade yesterday, out of which 154 million belonged to the promoter and promoter group. Domestic brokerage firm had estimated that more than 12% of the shareholders were sitting on 100x returns.

“If Nykaa did the bonus to reduce pressure from shareholders selling because bonus shares will come only after a month… this is a very short sighted move and will backfire big time when shares actually come by,” Dalal Street veteran Deepak Shenoy tweeted.

Shares of Nykaa currently are trading at a discount of around 50% from its 52-week high price of Rs 428.95.

Of the 17 analysts rating on the stock, 10 of them have recommended a strong buy, while 2 have suggested a buy, 3 hold and 2 have suggested to sell the counter.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

