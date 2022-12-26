NXM (NXM) Rises 0.45%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Monday – InvestorsObserver

NXM (NXM) has been relatively less volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Monday, the Decentralized Finance has added 0.45% to $38.47.

InvestorsObserver is giving NXM a 19 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on NXM!

Low Volatility

InvestorsObserver gives NXM a low volatility rank of 19, placing it in the bottom 19% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge tracks this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

NXM’s low volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.NXM price is trading near resistance. With support near $37.94 and resistance around $38.56. This leaves NXM with potential selling pressures ahead as it may be getting over extended.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

