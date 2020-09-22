NWS Weather Watch: Flash Flood Watch for Parts of Southeast Louisiana

FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING for PARTS OF LOUISIANA
Silver Spring, MD (STL.News) The National Weather Service released the following statement:
The Flash Flood Watch continues for:
- A portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following areas, Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, St. James, Upper Lafourche, Upper Terrebonne and West Baton Rouge.
- Through Wednesday evening.
- A prolonged period of wet weather associated with Tropical Storm Beta will result in storm total rainfall of 2 to 4 inches through Wednesday with locally higher amounts possible.