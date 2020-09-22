NWS Warning: High Rip Current Risk Until Wednesday for Matagorda Islands County

National Weather Service High Rip Current Risk for Matagorda Islands County, Texas

HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING…COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY…

WHAT: For the Coastal Flood Warning, significant coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents.

WHERE: Matagorda Islands County.

WHEN: Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Coastal flooding from Tropical Depression Beta with tides running around 1 to 3 feet above normal through Wednesday morning.

