Nvidia Projects Automotive Industry to Include Metaverse Tech in Its Operations in 2023

Nvidia, a graphics processing unit and artificial intelligence (AI) company, believes that 2023 could mark the start of a metaverse-driven age in the automotive industry. As part of this new conception, automotive companies will start to include metaverse tech and implement it in their industrial and retail operations.

Nvidia, one of the largest AI and graphics companies in the world, predicts that 2023 will be the year in which many automotive companies start integrating their operations with the metaverse.

The company believes there are two different ways in which this integration will be done. First, the implementation of metaverse tools will allow companies to monitor the whole production process of their vehicles, allowing them to propose improvements. This is possible thanks to the inclusion of “digital twins” in the factories where these cars are being built.

The design processes will also benefit from such integration, allowing designers to collaborate in a virtual space with a realistic representation of the pieces directed for production.

There are companies that have already adopted this kind of technique. For example Renault, which presented its industrial metaverse in November, aiming to save $330 million with its implementation.

The Retail Approach

However, not only industrial processes will be part of this evolution, but retail will also ostensibly benefit from this shift. Nvidia believes that the relationship between customers and products will be improved by using metaverse tech.

The company declared:

Customers can also benefit from enhanced product experiences. Full-fidelity, real-time car configurators, 3D simulations of vehicles, demonstrations in augmented reality and virtual test drives all help bring the vehicle to the customer.

In this sense, there are also automotive brands that are involved in taking their products to the metaverse in order to reach broader audiences for their products. Fiat, an automotive brand part of the Stellantis group, launched its first metaverse store on Dec. 3, allowing potential customers to take a virtual tour of one of its cars. In the metaverse showroom, users even have the opportunity of taking a test drive on a virtual course.

Ford, another automotive manufacturer, filed 19 different trademarks preparing for a possible metaverse push on Sept. 2.

Sergio Goschenko

Sergio is a cryptocurrency journalist based in Venezuela. He describes himself as late to the game, entering the cryptosphere when the price rise happened during December 2017. Having a computer engineering background, living in Venezuela, and being impacted by the cryptocurrency boom at a social level, he offers a different point of view about crypto success and how it helps the unbanked and underserved.

