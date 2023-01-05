Nurses’ union ‘could accept 10% pay rise’

The Royal College of Nursing could be willing to accept a 10% pay rise, with the union’s leader calling on the government to meet it “halfway”.Pat Cullen, the union’s general secretary, said the RCN’s demand for a 19% rise – branded “unaffordable” by the government – is just a “starting point”.She committed to putting any new offer to her members for a vote, as reported by the Times. However, the PA news agency reported the union could be willing to accept a pay rise of about 10%.In an interview with the Times’ Past Imperfect podcast, Cullen said: “There is a rhetoric out there that says the Royal College of Nursing is unrealistic, it’s looking for something that’s totally unachievable, it’s looking for 19%.“Now, I could sit here all day and tell you nurses’ pay has dropped by 20% over the last decade. Do I believe those nurses are entitled? Absolutely, I believe they’re entitled to 19%.“But we also understand the economic climate that we’re working in. And what I would say to [health secretary] Steve Barclay and to the prime minister is get into a room and meet me halfway here and do the decent thing for these nurses.”Thousands of nurses walked out on 15 and 20 December and the RCN has said its members will strike again in England on 18 and 19 January unless negotiations are opened.Archie Bland and Nimo Omer take you through the top stories and what they mean, free every weekday morningPrivacy Notice: Newsletters may contain info about charities, online ads, and content funded by outside parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.The union has also warned that strike action could continue over the next six months unless an agreement can be reached.The government has repeatedly refused to stray from the advice of the independent pay review body for a £1,400 raise, which is estimated to be an average of 4.3% for qualified staff.But the government has said it is willing to hold talks with the unions about the pay settlement for 2023-24.It comes as Keir Starmer said a Labour government would repeal Rishi Sunak’s anti-strike legislation, setting out clear dividing lines with the Conservatives on workers’ rights before the next general election.In a major speech, the party leader suggested that the prime minister’s plans would fail to end ongoing strikes.Ministers will announce legislation to enforce “minimum service levels” in six sectors, including the health service, rail, education, fire and border security.They are also understood to be considering introducing laws allowing bosses to sue unions and sack employees if the minimum levels are not met.