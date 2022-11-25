Nurses to join series of strikes amid escalating industrial action



Nurses are to strike next month in a dramatic escalation of the wave of industrial unrest sweeping the country in disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.Industrial action by hundreds of thousands of workers is set to continue in the weeks running up to Christmas, with more strikes and ballots already planned for 2023.Here are some of the strikes or ballot results planned:– November 25: Second day of a 48-hour stoppage by Royal Mail members of the Communication Workers Union and lecturers in the University and College Union.– November 25: Strike ballot among hundreds of thousands of NHS workers in the Unison union closes.Read More– November 26: Train drivers in 11 companies, belonging to the Aslef union, will strike in a long-running dispute over pay.– November 27: Aslef members at LNER start an overtime ban in a separate row over terms and conditions.– November 30: Another strike by Royal Mail workers and lecturers.– November 30: Strike ballot among NHS workers in the Unite union closes.– December 1: Another Royal Mail strike.– December 1: Members of Unite working as bus drivers in London launch a series of strikes in disputes over pay.– December 5: Members of the Fire Brigades Union start voting on strikes over pay.– December 7 and 8: Members of the Scottish Secondary Teachers Association and NASUWT will strike in Scotland.– December 9, 11, 14, 15, 23 and 24: More strikes by Royal Mail workers.– December 12: Strike ballot among members of the Royal College of Midwives closes.– December 13/14: 48-hour strike by Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union members on Network Rail and 14 train operators.– December 15: Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland take part in the first national strike in the union’s 106-year history.– December 16/17: Another 48-hour RMT strike.– December 20: Second strike by RCN members.– Mid December: Civil servants in the Public and Commercial Services union start a month of industrial action.– December 18: RMT members on Network Rail and 14 train operators start overtime ban, until January 2.– January 3/4: Another 48-hour RMT strike.– January 6/7: Another 48-hour RMT strike.– January 9: Junior doctors start voting on strikes.