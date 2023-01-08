NuriFootBall (NRFB) Falls 0.24%, Underperforms the Crypto Market … – InvestorsObserver

NuriFootBall (NRFB) has been relatively more volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Sunday, the crypto has lost 23.73% to $0.005772625894.

InvestorsObserver is giving NuriFootBall a 84 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on NuriFootBall!

InvestorsObserver gives NuriFootBall a high volatility rank of 84, placing it in the top 16% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge takes into account meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

NRFB’s high volatility reading is paired with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.NuriFootBall price is favorably positioned going forward. With support set at $0.00306669676100886 and resistance around $0.00861153665354526. This positions NuriFootBall with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

