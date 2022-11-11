

Number of drivers with automatic-only licences doubles in a decade with 1.1m motorists not qualified to change gear – but it may be the BEST decisionThere are now 1.1m drivers with auto-only licences compared to 550k in 2012Last year saw the biggest annual increase, with an 11% rise in auto-only driversWhile it means these drivers won’t legally be allowed to drive a car with a manual gearbox, it might not be the worst decisionAutomatic car registrations are on a par with manuals and the shift to electric vehicles will see the need for a manual gearbox gradually become redundant By Rob Hull For Thisismoney.co.uk Published: 02:00 EST, 11 November 2022 | Updated: 02:00 EST, 11 November 2022

An increasing number of new drivers are turning their back on manual cars, with records showing there are double the number of motorists on the road with automatic-only licences compared to 10 years ago.In 2012 there were just 550,000 drivers with automatic licences. In 2022, there are 1.1 million, with the biggest annual increase coming in the last 12 months with an 11 per cent year-on-year jump in auto-only motorists in Britain.While purists will argue that these people are missing out on being able to change gear, the decision to opt for automatic licences does make sense.Automatic-gearbox cars are now as popular as manuals, and the ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars will accelerate this trend when motorists will only be able to buy electric vehicles from showrooms as of 2030. Auto-only driving licence holders double in a decade: There are now 1.1million motorists on the road who are qualified to only drive a car with an automatic gearboxIn total, there are an estimated 41 million licence holders in Great Britain today. This means automatic-only licence holders make up around just 2.7 per cent of all qualified drivers on the road, according to fresh analysis of DVLA records conducted by car repair and servicing website, BookMyGarage.com.It says there were only 37 million licence holders in 2012, of which only 1.5 per cent were qualified to only drive an automatic car.The steady rise in the number of learners willing to turn their back on manual cars is a result of the recent market shift towards automatic models, which saw September 2020 record the first monthly instance where more autos were sold than manuals. Auto VS manual driving test – what are the differences? An automatic driving test is very similar to a manual in terms of routes, driving examiners and manoeuvres that drivers are asked to perform.In both types of test drivers can pass and fail on same criteria.You can receive up to 15 minors and still pass, but if you three of the same minor, or one major, then your test will result in a fail.The biggest difference between testing in an automatic car is the qualification you receive once you have passed.Pass rates in automatic cars are also lower than in a manual, despite people suggesting they are easier to drive.The current pass rate is around 40 per cent for automatic vehicles, compared to 46 per cent for manual tests.This is only going to accelerate as we move closer to 2030 and the ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars – and is why choosing an automatic-only licence might not be the worst decision for learners.With almost all electric vehicles on the market featuring single-speed transmissions, it will spell the end of drivers changing gear themselves in the coming decades and ultimately make having a manual licence redundant.This year there has already been a 48.8 per cent year-to-date increase in UK EV sales, with an additional 45,078 electric vehicles being sold, according to data from the SMMT. This is making learners consider auto-only driving tests more so than ever before, according to experts.Around three in five 17-to-24 year-olds plan to get an automatic licence rather than a manual one, according to a recent survey from road safety charity IAM Roadsmart. Records show that a total of 13.8 per cent of all driving tests in 2021 were automatic-only assessments – a 10 per cent rise on 2008 as more new motorists steer away from manual ‘boxes.More than half of people who passed automatic-only tests are under the age of 35. In fact, it has been predicted that the last person to take their driving test in a manual car will be born in the five years, according to Direct Line Motor Insurance. Last year, there was an 11% rise in the number of auto-only licence holders on the road – the biggest year-on-year jump on record The shift to automatic-only licences is expected to increase with more drivers wanting to learn to drive electric cars. Earlier this year, AA Driving School announced it had added 100 EVs to its range due to rising demandThis shift towards EVs has already been identified by many of the major driving schools, which have already announced plans to electrify their fleet of learner cars. For instance, earlier this year, AA Driving School announced it had added more than 100 electric cars to its fleet of instructor vehicles to offer EV-specific lessons to learners, with demand – especially in cities – on the rise.This will ultimately see fewer new drivers legally qualified to select gears themselves. Jessica Potts, head of marketing at BookMyGarage, said: ‘The rise in automatic-only driving licences over the past decade is no surprise when you consider the general shift towards EVs and hybrids, as well as the shift towards petrol and diesel cars equipped with automatic gearboxes.’Some people may see the demise of the manual gearbox as a bit of a shame, but technology has moved on dramatically and now most automatics deliver improved fuel efficiency and driver convenience.’

