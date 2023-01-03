Nu Holdings stock tumbles 13% as Brazilian real weakens, denting bank stocks

ipopba Shares in Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings, known as NuBank, sank almost 13% in Tuesday’s trading, as the Brazilian real weakened 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Traditional Brazil-based banks also slipped notably. Itau Unibanco (ITUB) ADSs dropped 8.3%, Banco Santander Brasil’s (BSBR) ADSs slid 6.5%, and Banco Bradesco (BBD) ADSs fell 11% in U.S. trading after Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was inaugurated as the country’s president on Sunday for his third term. The inauguration marks a shift to the left after Jair Bolsonaro’s far-right administration. The weaker real indicates that Brazilian banks’ deposits are also worth less, when compared with banks in other parts of the world. Furthermore, investors may have more concern over a fintech name like NuBank (NYSE:NU), which doesn’t have the track record of more traditional banks. Overall, NU has been a volatile stock, rising 4%-5% on some days and falling 8% or 9% on another. The last time NuBank (NU) shares fell more than 13% was May 11, 2022. In November, NU shares surged as Q3 revenue beat consensus and the company expected its net interest margin to continue to expand.