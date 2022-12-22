NSE gets in-principle nod to set up Social Stock Exchange as separate entity

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has received in-principle approval from the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to set up Social Stock Exchange (SSE) as a separate segment of the NSE.

Setting up the Social Stock Exchange is on the lines of a proposal made by the government in the Union Budget of 2019-20 (April-March) to create a platform for listing social enterprises and voluntary organisations.

Through this exchange, such organisations can raise capital through equity or debt instruments.

“We are working towards the launch of the Social Stock Exchange as a segment on the NSE. We believe this platform will immensely benefit the social enterprises contributing to the sustainable development goals,” Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of NSE, was quoted as saying in a release.

Peer BSE had received in-principle approval for setting up an SSE in October.

To enable fundraising for not-for-profit organisations, the government had announced a new security called “zero coupon zero principal” under the Securities Contracts Regulations Act.

This instrument can be publicly or privately issued by these organisations upon registering with SSE to raise funds.

Currently, the regulations allow minimum issue size as Rs 1 crore and minimum application size for subscription at Rs 2 lakh. Subscription to this instrument would be like a philanthropic donation.

Social Stock Exchanges provide a unified funding channel to listed social enterprises that are at the bottom of the socio-economic pyramid.

The concept gained momentum, particularly in India during the pandemic, as the need for social capital for enterprises and voluntary organisations became essential.

Countries like Brazil, Portugal, South Africa, the UK, Canada and Singapore already have established Social Stock Exchanges.

