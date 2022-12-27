Novavax COVID-19 shot lags in effectiveness in first study of its kind

Carsten Koall/Getty Images News A group of Australian scientists has, for the first time, compared the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) against rival shots concluding that the protein-based vaccine has underperformed the mRNA-based vaccines. The study funded by the New South Wales Ministry of Health looked to measure the COVID-19 infection using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests or rapid antigen tests (RAT) following the use of three different vaccine types. The researchers, led by epidemiologist Bette Liu of the University of New South Wales, conducted the study from March to May 2022 when the Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants were circulating. The study involved nearly 6K and more than 20K Australian adults who had received one of the four COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer (PFE)/ BioNTech (BNTX), Moderna (MRNA), Novavax (NVAX) and AstraZeneca (AZN) as a primary or a booster dose in the last 14-63 days, respectively. mRNA-based vaccines were the most commonly used in both groups, and the recipients of Novavax’s (NVAX) protein subunit vaccine NVX-CoV2373 shot and AstraZeneca’s (AZN) vector-based shot ChAdOx1 nCov-19 were older. As for those who received Pfizer (PFE)/ BioNTech (BNTX) and Moderna (MRNA) vaccines, the rate of infection was found to be 49% and 50% following the primary series, and 45% and 48% after the third dose, respectively, according to PCR testing. “This was higher among recent NVX-CoV2373 recipients (53% for primary; 58% for booster),” the researchers added. They noted that the study only looked for the COVID-19 infection and did not suggest information to determine if it led to clinical disease. While data indicate that the effectiveness of the mRNA-based vaccines was higher than the other two vaccine platforms, “further studies are required due to small numbers of recipients of” the other two vaccine types, they noted. The study published as a pre-print on Monday has yet to undergo peer review. Australia cleared the use of the Novavax (NVAX) COVID-19 shot early this year and expanded the authorization as a booster shot for adults in June.