Not time to add to asset allocation despite market bounceback: Anand Tandon

“For equity allocation, rate sensitives, especially banks, would do reasonably well and they should outperform many of the other sectors. We have seen evidence of very strong credit growth coming through and there is likelihood of increased pressure to increase deposit rates as well,” says market expert

It seems the markets are saluting the much expected mover from the Reserve Bank. It is the rate sensitives that are in the forefront with some of the defensives taking a back seat. In your opinion, what is going to lead the market now? Is it going to be the banks?



I do not think that the market is out of the woods by any stretch. One should expect to see the interest rate rising cycle continuing for longer and I do not think inflation is coming down anytime soon.

In that context, all risky assets will remain depressed for longer than the market thinks. I am not saying that you should be looking at increasing asset allocation towards equities in that context; for equity allocation, I would still argue that rate sensitives and especially banks would do reasonably well and they should outperform many of the other sectors. We have gone over the reasons several times in the past. The latest reason that can be added to the list is the fact that we have seen evidence of very strong credit growth coming through and there is likelihood of increased pressure to increase deposit rates as well.

That will mean that the companies that have got fairly strong liability franchisees are the ones you should be looking at adding now. For the last year or so, we have largely been looking at companies which have the ability to lend to corporate credit because that was the sector that was the most under penetrated in a manner of speaking. It was largely the domain of the public sector banks.

« Back to recommendation stories

Now, we also have to start looking at the liability franchise.

Would you use this rebound in the market to book out because this is of course short covering from an extremely oversold zone as well. One must not forget that. How would you protect your capital? It doesn’t look like the worst is behind us because global markets are clearly not out of the woods?

That is why I prefaced my remarks by saying that this is not the time to be adding to asset allocation on a long term basis. This is a tactical play. The market was grossly oversold and therefore a rebound was due. Usually as soon as a policy statement comes through, many of the shorts get cut and therefore if the policy is not a surprise to the market, you would have a movement in the other direction.

So despite a rate increase, we are seeing markets rebound largely because that rate increase was already expected. I am only talking from a tactical point of view. Obviously this rebound can continue for a couple of more days and perhaps can go up a little higher but from a strategic point of view, risk assets remain very risky at this stage and I would argue that this is not the time to increase asset allocation towards equity.

Soon, debt will become reasonably interesting, especially if you assume that the rate hikes will continue for another two quarters and that would probably mark the peak for the near term. That could therefore set you up for very good yields as and when the rates start to move down again. So over the next two three years, you would get fairly good returns even from the debt markets.

Do you think the negatives are priced enough in the IT sector or is there still a case for a further downgrade for the sector if growth does not pan out the way people are expecting?

The expectation for growth for this year is already very muted. We are looking at mid single digit growth kind of thing and that is not likely to get lowered from here in the near term. I would argue that while the sector remains expensive relative to its earlier periods, we also have to factor in fact that the overall market is fairly expensive.

Now the outperformance of the Indian market is getting to a stage where one should expect to see foreigners finding it difficult to buy India compared to some of the other emerging markets because of the relative outperformance. In that context, IT at least for me is at least market weight. It could have been a little underweight earlier but most of that has been factored in now.

There does not seem to be any problem with demand buoyancy at least for passenger vehicles?

Certain segments are doing very well and in particular SUVs. That reflects the kind of economy we are in. In rural, there is a pressure in terms of income and so on and that is reflected in lower sales or moderate, lower growth in sales or whatever for tractors. We are also seeing subdued performance in the two-wheeler segment.

We are only left with four-wheelers and that too on the higher end which essentially tells us that most of the demand is coming from the urban middle class salaried people with steady jobs and where perhaps the jobs are also offering increased salaries. That is the kind of market we are in which is why sectors catering to this particular segment are likely to provide some sustenance in the markets that we are in.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

