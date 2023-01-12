Not Budget, China plus one may help manufacturing: Samir Arora

“I do not think the Budget can do much but this China plus one policy is going to be in India’s favour. It also might be in other countries’ favour also like Vietnam or Sri Lanka or any other country or may be nearshore into the US. But people are going to reduce their exposure to China because they have seen how risky it is to put all their eggs in one basket,” says Samir Arora, Founder & Fund Manager, Helios Capital.

What are the big changes you may have made to your portfolio recently? What have you exited? What have you entered? In 2022, you entered and ?

Those were very recent. Paytm was in December only. It is not very old and since we overall own about 35 stocks every month or so, we might change one stock here or there or change the weight. We are mostly changing the weights in some of these rather than completely new names coming in.

(Tax breaks, jobs or plan to beat China: What will Budget 2023 offer? Click to know)We actually bought two IPOs also, but that is very small and then we bought in the aftermarket Fusion MicroFinance and Uniparts and that is also small. Basically we have not done any big changes beyond the biggest sector change which was IT and by March-April, we will see whether we should go back a little bit into it or not.You don’t think that betting on any capex, manufacturing theme for the long haul would be beneficial, especially with the Budget round the corner and the expected thrust on that space?

I do not think the Budget can do much but this China plus one policy is going to be in India’s favour. It also might be in other countries’ favour also like Vietnam or Sri Lanka or any other country or may be nearshore into the US. But people are going to reduce their exposure to China because they have seen how risky it is to put all their eggs in one basket. The problem in India is that all these companies like Dixon and similar companies’ margins are very low. In the world of Foxconn types, they trade at eight and nine multiples. In India, we trade at 30 and 40 multiples. So that is a problem but at the big picture level, Apple exported $2.5 billion from India of the new Apple phone. The value added might be less but so many jobs would have been created and still somebody would have made some profit.« Back to recommendation storiesSo the concept will work whether we will find appropriate stock for it or not, I do not know but the fact that there will be more assembly jobs and more jobs for women and all that because there will be factory hirings and all that will be all very useful and helpful to India. I am not sure which stock will be appropriate to play this theme but India is going to hugely benefit from China plus one leading people to India and maybe to other countries also.