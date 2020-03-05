Norwich Man Princetafari Vidal Sentenced to 33 Months in Prison for Role in Southeastern Connecticut Drug Ring

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, today announced that Vidal, also known as “Prince,” 38, of Norwich, was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant in Hartford to 33 months of imprisonment, followed by one year of supervised release, for his role in a southeastern Connecticut drug trafficking ring.

This matter stems from an investigation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Connecticut Statewide Narcotics Taskforce East, Connecticut Department of Correction and the New London, Waterford, City of Groton and Stonington Police Departments, into the distribution of narcotics and illegal possession of firearms in southeastern Connecticut. The investigation included court-authorized wiretaps and controlled purchases and seizures of heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine, and firearms. Vidal was intercepted on a wiretap discussing cocaine transactions with Royshawn Allgood, also known as “Boy Roy.” Vidal received cocaine from Allgood, and sometimes supplied cocaine to Allgood.

On March 5, 2019, a grand jury in Hartford returned an indictment charging Rodriguez, Allgood and 22 other individuals with various offenses. On August 6, 2019, a superseding indictment included charges against an additional two defendants.

Vidal has been detained since his arrest on June 4, 2019. On November 8, 2019, he pleaded guilty to using a telephone to commit a narcotics offense.

Allgood pleaded guilty to related charges and, on January 3, 2020, was sentenced to 71 months of imprisonment.

This investigation is being conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Marshals Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Connecticut Statewide Narcotics Taskforce East, Connecticut Department of Correction and the New London, Waterford, City of Groton, Stonington, Norwich, Old Saybrook and UConn Police Departments. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Natasha M. Freismuth.

