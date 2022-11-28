Norwegian fund buys Rs 100 crore worth stake in this underperforming speciality chem co

Norges Bank Investment Management, which manages the Norwegian government’s pension fund, acquired about 3% stake in speciality chemicals manufacturer Ami Organics through the open market on Monday.

The investment fund bought 10,92,000 shares at an average price of Rs 920, aggregating to Rs 100 crore, data on the National Stock Exchange showed.

In a separate deal, Smallcap World Fund, a fund run by US-based Capital Group’s subsidiary American Funds, sold 12,72,000 shares, representing 3.5% stake in for Rs 117 crore.

As of September 30, the foreign portfolio investor held 4.4% stake in the chemicals company.

The speciality chemicals sector has gained a lot of traction in recent years due to the strong demand environment.

Companies across the board have reported high double-digit growth in the topline in the last two quarters, and most of them managed a double-digit growth even in the bottomline, despite the high cost environment.

However, the volatile market conditions weighed on the performance of the stocks in the space. Shares of Ami Organics have fallen over 12% year-to-date, even as the benchmark Sensex has given over 7% returns. On Monday, the stock ended 4.5% higher at Rs 936.50.

