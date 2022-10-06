Norway's oil liquids production seen rising by 15% in 2023



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: An offshore oil and gas platform supply vessel (PSV), equipped with a battery pack, is docked at a pier in Stavanger, Norway, August 9, 2021. Picture taken August 9, 2021. REUTERS/Nerijus Adomaitis



OSLO (Reuters) – Norway’s production of oil liquids is expected to rise by 15% in 2023 as the Johan Sverdrup field is set to ramp-up output by the end of this year, the government’s draft budget showed on Thursday.

output from Europe’s largest supplier was meanwhile seen at 121 billion cubic metres (bcm) next year, compared with 122 bcm expected in 2022, the document showed.