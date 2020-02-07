Northwood, Ohio man Eric Taylor charged with smuggling goods and misbranded drugs

(STL.News) – An indictment was filed against Eric Taylor, age 44, of Northwood, Ohio, charging him with smuggling goods, misbranded drugs and unapproved drugs.

If convicted, the defendant’s sentence will be determined by the Court after reviewing factors unique to this case, including the defendant’s prior criminal record, if any, the defendant’s role in the offense and the characteristics of the violation. In all cases, the sentence will not exceed the statutory maximum and, in most cases, it will be less than the maximum.

The investigating agency in this case is the United States Food and Drug Administration. The case is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney Michael J. Freeman.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. The defendant is entitled to a fair trial in which it will the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

