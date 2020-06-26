Northrop Grumman Surpasses Production of 50,000 Artillery Precision Guidance Kits

Company expands production capacity and signs contracts to continue production for the US Army and US Marine Corps

PLYMOUTH, MN (STL.News) Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) announced today that the company has surpassed the production and delivery of 50,000 Precision Guidance Kits (PGK) for 155mm artillery projectiles. Recently, the company signed a $137 million modification to its base contract for PGK production with the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps to produce additional precision guidance kits.

The innovative PGK combines guidance capability and fuze functions in one device providing conventional projectiles the ability to consistently outperform the U.S. Army’s program objective for accuracy.

“PGK is an example of how we are able to apply new capabilities to improve existing weapons and systems,” said Dan Olson, vice president, armament systems, Northrop Grumman. “Beyond our existing PGK production, we are developing additional technologies that will add precision to future long range artillery requirements.”

Northrop Grumman recently expanded its PGK production capacity in Plymouth, Minnesota to increase its daily, single shift production rate by 15 percent to meet current and future demand.

