Northern Kentucky Physician Michael J. Grogan Indicted for Illegal Distribution of Controlled Substances

(STL.News) – Michael J. Grogan, 67, of Lakeside Park, Kentucky, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday, for 257 counts of illegal distribution of controlled substances.

The indictment alleges that, between February 1, 2018 and February 13, 2019, Grogan was the owner and operator of Go Beyond Medicine, a medical clinic located in Crescent Springs, Ky., and Grogan unlawfully distributed and dispensed Schedule II controlled substances, outside the scope of a professional medical practice and without a legitimate medical purpose. According to the indictment, Grogan wrote 257 unlawful prescriptions for Oxycodone.

The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted jointly, by the DEA, FBI, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force.

Grogan was arraigned on Monday, and his trial date is scheduled for October 26. If convicted, Grogan faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. However, any sentence following conviction would be imposed by the Court, after its consideration of the United States Sentencing Guidelines and the federal statutes governing the imposition of sentences.

