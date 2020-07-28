North Dakota Woman Shanna Michelle Pleets Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Fort Yates, North Dakota, woman convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine was sentenced on July 27, 2020, by U.S. District Judge Charles B. Kornmann.

Shanna Michelle Pleets, age 41, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison, followed by 4 years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Pleets was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 16, 2019. She pled guilty on April 16, 2020.

The conviction stemmed from a conspiracy in 2018, wherein Pleets conspired with others to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine on the Standing Rock Sioux Indian Reservation in South Dakota.

This case was investigated by the Northern Plains Safe Trails Drug Enforcement Task Force, the Mobridge Police Department, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the Corson County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron J. Cook prosecuted the case.

