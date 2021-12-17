North Dakota Governor on Stenehjem not seeking re-election

Burgum releases statement on Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem not seeking re-election in 2022

BISMARCK, ND (STL.News) Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement after North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem announced today he will not seek re-election in 2022. Stenehjem is the longest-serving attorney general in North Dakota history, having held the position for 21 years. He was elected as the state’s 29th attorney general in 2000 and was re-elected in 2004, 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018. Stenehjem also served in the North Dakota Legislature for 24 years, including four years in the House and 20 years in the Senate, where he was chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee from 1995-2000.

“Wayne Stenehjem is the epitome of a dedicated public servant. We are deeply grateful for his more than four decades of exemplary service to the State of North Dakota, both as a legislator and attorney general, a position he held longer than his three predecessors combined,” Burgum said. “As the state’s top law enforcement officer for more than 20 years, Wayne’s chief concern has always been the safety and well-being of North Dakota citizens, and our state is a better place because of his devoted service. We very much look forward to partnering with him on important initiatives during his remaining time in office to keep our state moving forward.”