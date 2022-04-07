North Carolina – Nucor To Create Jobs in Davidson County

Governor Cooper Announces Nucor Will Create 180 Jobs in Davidson County

Manufacturer will invest $350 million to establish a micro mill steel facility

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Nucor (NYSE: NUE), the largest producer of steel in the United States, will locate a new micro mill steel plant in the city of Lexington in Davidson County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will create at least 180 jobs and invest $350 million to establish the manufacturing site for producing steel bar and rebar.

“Manufacturing is the heartbeat of North Carolina’s economy, thanks to our skilled workers and the workforce training systems that support them,” said Governor Cooper. “Nucor already calls North Carolina home and their decision to expand here is great for our domestic supply chain that supports our fast-growing economy.”

Nucor, with headquarters in Charlotte, manufacturers a wide variety of steel and steel products, including carbon and alloy steel sold as bars, beams, sheet and plate, and hollow section tubing, among many other formats. Nucor is North America’s largest recycler, using scrap steel as its primary raw material. Nucor Steel Lexington is estimated to produce as much as 430,000 tons of rebar a year to meet increasing demand for the company’s products.

“We are very excited to grow our steel business here in our home state of North Carolina. The corridor between Washington, DC and Atlanta is one of the fastest growing regions in our nation, and new federal spending for infrastructure will further increase demand for rebar in the region,” said Leon Topalian, President & Chief Executive Officer of Nucor. “Nucor Steel Lexington will produce steel with nearly 100% recycled content, which means our new, modern infrastructure will be made with the cleanest sustainable steel available anywhere in the world.”

North Carolina is the number one state for manufacturing in the Southeast, and companies like Nucor help keep us on top,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Our state’s workforce is also a key reason for our success, and as our First in Talent plan for economic development makes clear, we’re committed to providing our people with the education and specialized training they need to successfully fill jobs like these.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce coordinated the state’s support for the company during its site evaluation and decision-making process.

Although wages will vary depending on job role, the average salary for all the new positions will be approximately $99,660. The current average wage in Davidson County is $45,117. The community will see more than $15 million enter its economy from the project’s payroll impact, each and every year.

Nucor’s project in North Carolina will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee earlier today. Over the course of the 12-year term of this grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $1.2 billion. Using a formula that takes into account the new tax revenues generated by 180 new jobs, and a required investment of $310 million, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $3,335,400, spread over 12 years. State payments only occur following performance verification by the departments of Commerce and Revenue that the company has met its incremental job creation and investment targets. JDIG projects result in positive net tax revenue to the state treasury, even after taking into consideration the grant’s reimbursement payments to a given company.

Because Nucor chose a site in Davidson County, classified by the state’s economic tier system as Tier 2, the company’s JDIG agreement also calls for moving $370,600 into the state’s Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account. The Utility Account helps rural communities across the state finance necessary infrastructure upgrades to attract future business.

“Nucor is a name known around the world, so it’s great to see a company of this caliber select Davidson County for this important new facility for their company,” said N.C. Senator Steve Jarvis. “This major capital investment, not to mention these new jobs, will bring many economic benefits to our community for years to come.”

“It takes many people working for many months to bring about a great announcement like the one we celebrate today,” said N.C. Representative Sam Watford. “We’re proud of the collaboration between our state, regional, and local partners that helped bring Nucor and its new steel mill to our region.”

Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the North Carolina Department of Revenue, the North Carolina Railroad Company, the Golden LEAF Foundation, the Winston-Salem Southbound Railway, Davidson Water Inc., Davidson County, the City of Thomasville, the City of Lexington, and the Davidson County Economic Development Commission.