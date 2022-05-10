North Carolina – Max Solutions’ Investment in Cabarrus County

Packaging Manufacturer to Add 150 New Jobs and $27 Million Investment in Cabarrus County

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Max Solutions, Inc., a specialty packaging manufacturer, will create 150 new jobs in Cabarrus County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest more than $27 million to build a manufacturing facility in the City of Concord.

“North Carolina’s reputation for manufacturing continues to attract entrepreneurs across all industries and Cabarrus County is the perfect spot,” said Governor Cooper. “With our talent, transportation, and East Coast location, manufacturers in all phases of growth can count on North Carolina to support their success.”

Started by packaging industry veterans in 2021, Max Solutions is a newly formed manufacturer of highly specialized packaging. The company produces custom folding cartons, labels, and inserts for the health care and consumer industries. With sustainability at the forefront, the Concord facility will be Max Solutions’ second manufacturing facility and will cover 150,000-square feet with state-of-the-art technology to meet market demands along the East Coast.

“We are thrilled to be returning to North Carolina,” said Dennis Kaltman, President and COO of Max Solutions, Inc.“ The Concord location will allow us to service our customer base in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. Furthermore, this facility will have the same state of the art equipment as its sister facility in Pennsylvania, which will allow Max to service its entire customer base as necessary. We particularly appreciate the efforts of the North Carolina Department of Commerce over the past few months as we searched and identified what we believe to be an ideal facility. We look forward to partnering with North Carolina as we identify and train the skilled labor necessary to operate our facility.”

“Our attention to workforce training gives growing companies the confidence they need to operate in our state,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “As North Carolina continues to lead the southeast in manufacturing, we remain committed to our First in Talent plan, which guides the state in preparing a diverse workforce for the jobs of today and tomorrow.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led the state’s efforts to support Max Solution’s location to North Carolina. Although salaries for the new positions will vary, the average annual salary for the new positions is $67,253, which is more than Cabarrus County’s annual average wage of $43,687. The project could create a potential annual payroll impact of more than $10 million per year for the region.

Max Solution’s project will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee earlier today. Over the course of the 12-year term of this grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $400 million. Using a formula that takes into account the new tax revenues generated by the new jobs, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $1,250,250 spread over 12 years. State payments only occur following performance verification by the departments of Commerce and Revenue that the company has met its incremental job creation and investment targets. JDIG projects result in positive net tax revenue to the state treasury, even after taking into consideration the grant’s reimbursement payments to a given company.

Max Solutions is locating to Cabarrus County, classified by the state’s economic tier system as Tier 3, the company’s JDIG agreement also calls for moving $416,750 into the state’s Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account. The Utility Account helps rural communities across the state finance necessary infrastructure upgrades to attract future business.

“This is exciting news for Cabarrus County and the entire state,” said N.C. Senator Paul Newton. “Our incredibly capable workforce stands ready to fill these great paying jobs to support Max Solutions’ operations.”

“We welcome Max Solutions to our community,” said N.C. Representative Kristin Baker. “The startup’s outstanding investment underscores the strength of our manufacturing economy and ability to deliver the business climate manufacturers need.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in the project include the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Cabarrus County, the City of Concord and the Cabarrus Economic Development Corporation.