August 24, 2021 Maryam Shah Politics
North Carolina Governor Signs Seven Bills into Law

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Governor Roy Cooper signed the following bills into law today:

Governor Cooper also vetoed the following bill:

Governor Cooper made the following statement on HB 729:

“The State Board of Education is constitutionally and statutorily charged with administering children’s education in state public schools, including charter schools.  It is critical that the Board have both of their appointments to the Charter School Advisory Board to carry out its constitutional duties.”

