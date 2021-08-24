North Carolina Governor Signs Seven Bills into Law

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Governor Roy Cooper signed the following bills into law today:
- House Bill 78: Various Education Changes
- House Bill 461: State Auditor Clarifying Amendments
- House Bill 273: Modify Builders Inventory Tax Exclusion
- Senate Bill 299: NCDOI NAIC Accreditation.-AB
- House Bill 84: Sex Offender Premises Restrictions
- House Bill 481: Firearm Disposal/UNC Campus Police
- House Bill 366: Regulatory Reform Act of 2021
Governor Cooper also vetoed the following bill:
- House Bill 729: Charter School Omnibus
Governor Cooper made the following statement on HB 729:
“The State Board of Education is constitutionally and statutorily charged with administering children’s education in state public schools, including charter schools. It is critical that the Board have both of their appointments to the Charter School Advisory Board to carry out its constitutional duties.”