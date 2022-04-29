North Carolina Governor Nominates Nels Roseland

Governor Cooper Nominates Nels Roseland to Serve as State Controller

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Governor Roy Cooper announced the nomination of Deputy State Budget Director Nels Roseland to serve as State Controller.

“Nels Roseland is a strong leader who has decades of experience in state government and public finance,” said Governor Cooper. “I am confident that he will continue to serve the people of our state with integrity and dedication.”

“Serving the people of North Carolina, helping families rebuild after natural disasters and ensuring the integrity taxpayer investments has been an incredible honor and I appreciate the Governor’s trust and nomination for this new role,” said Roseland.

Roseland currently serves as the Deputy State Budget Director in the North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management where he assists agencies with critical operational issues and oversees state funding for recovery efforts to families and communities impacted by natural disasters. Previously, he was the Deputy Chief of Staff and Chief Financial Officer in the NC Department of Justice overseeing financial planning and budgeting for the Legal Division, the State Bureau of Investigation, the State Crime Lab, the NC Justice Academy and related state commissions. Prior to that he served as a Budget Analyst in the North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management and the Florida Office of Planning and Budget. Roseland served in elected office on the Cary town council from 2000 to 2008. He earned his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Central Florida and his Master of Public Administration degree from Florida State University.

Roseland replaces Dr. Linda Combs who has served as State Controller since June 2014 and is retiring on June 30, 2022.