North Carolina Governor – March as Students@Work Month

Students to Participate in Career Awareness Programs Across North Carolina

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed March 2022 as Students@Work Month in North Carolina. Throughout the month, employers will host virtual programs that will provide approximately 28,000 students with exposure to jobs and industries in their communities and across the state.

Now in its 12th year, the North Carolina Business Committee for Education (NCBCE) and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NC DPI) are the primary partners for the Students@Work program. Because of their support, 150 businesses will provide virtual career awareness opportunities for middle school students throughout North Carolina.

“The skills and opportunities students are exposed to now are critical investments in the development of our workforce,” said Governor Cooper. “Offering our students a look at careers that may pique their interest is important for them and our future economy.”

Participating students will be exposed to careers in the education, energy, finance, engineering, hospitality, legal, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, and technology industries along with careers in the public sector. There will also be three Students@Work Industry Spotlight Days focusing on careers that can be found in health care (March 2), emergency response (March 4), and in skilled trades (March 17). Educators who are not signed up and are interested in participating in the industry days can sign up through the Work-Based Learning Navigator which is located on the NC EdCloud.

Two state agencies are participating in Students@Work this year. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality will host students on February 23, and NCBCE, which operates out of the Office of the Governor, will host students on March 15.

Students@Work is run through North Carolina’s Work-Based Learning Navigator. The Navigator is a free online tool co-developed by NCBCE that connects education to career. The platform brings together members of the business, education, and workforce development communities in a space where they can post, search for, and measure work-based learning opportunities.