North Carolina Governor Cooper Requests Small Business Administration Disaster Declaration to Aid COVID-19 Response

(STL.News) – Governor Roy Cooper requested that the U.S. Small Business Administration grant a disaster declaration for business owners in North Carolina facing economic losses due to the new Coronavirus, COVID-19.

“I’m asking the SBA for assistance so we can get relief to help business owners in our state weather the economic impacts of COVID-19,” said Governor Cooper. “We know that the new Coronavirus is already impacting businesses and this financial assistance will help.”

If granted, the declaration would provide disaster loans to impacted businesses to help fulfill financial obligations and operating expenses. The request is for assistance to affected businesses across the state.

On March 10, Governor Cooper issued Executive Order No. 116 declaring a State of Emergency for the State of North Carolina. The declaration activated the State Emergency Operations Center to help agencies coordinate the response to COVID-19. Governor Cooper also established the Governor’s Novel Coronavirus Task Force on COVID-19 to work with state, local and federal partners in responding to challenges posed by COVID-19.

