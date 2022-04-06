North Carolina Governor Announces Appointments

Governor Cooper Announces State Boards and Commissions Appointments

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Governor Roy Cooper announced nominations and appointments to North Carolina boards and commissions.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Employment Security Board of Review on an interim basis, pending confirmation by the General Assembly:

Regina Smith Adams of Durham as a representative of employees. Adams has been a staff attorney for the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Division of Employment Security for more than 10 years. Prior to that role, Adams spent 20 years with the Employment Security Commission of North Carolina as a staff attorney and appeals referee.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individuals to the North Carolina Oil and Gas Commission on an interim basis, pending confirmation by the General Assembly:

The Honorable Karen A. Howard of Pittsboro as a member of a county board of commissioners of a county located in a region of North Carolina that has oil and gas potential. Howard is a Chatham County Commissioner and is a retired attorney. She previously served on the Chatham County Board of Education and was chair of that board from 2013-2014.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards:

Amir Henry of Winston-Salem as the Police Chief. Henry is the current Chief of Police for Winston-Salem State University’s Police and Public Safety Department. He previously served as a State Trooper for North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Battalion Communication Supervisor for the United States Marine Corps.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Council on Developmental Disabilities:

The Honorable Zack Hawkins of Durham as a parent/guardian of a child with a developmental disability or immediate relative/guardian of an adult with a mental illness or developmental disability. Hawkins currently serves as the Durham representative for the North Carolina House of Representatives. In addition to his other efforts, Hawkins passed an amendment to solve innovation waiver crises for families with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the State Board of Education:

John M. Blackburn of Linville as the 7th Education District Representative. Blackburn was the President and General Manager of Linville Resorts, Inc. He serves as chair of the Linville Foundation and Linville Volunteer Fire Department Trust. Blackburn previously served on the Appalachian State University’s Board of Trustees.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Emergency Response Commission:

Roger E. Hawley of Raleigh as a Chief of Police. Chief Hawley is the North Carolina State Capitol Police Chief. He served 32 years with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office where he attained the rank of Major over the Patrol and Criminal Investigation Divisions.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individuals to the Financial Literacy Council:

Heather B. Horton of Raleigh as a member responsible for programs related to financial education or services and representative from the Department of Commerce. Horton is the Chief Financial Officer for the Department of Commerce. She is also treasurer of the Justice Matters Board of Directors.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina State Licensing Board for General Contractors:

Carl Daniel of Charlotte as a public member. Daniel retired in 2015 after more than 30 years of experience in the utilities industry. He is also a member of the American Water Works Association, the Water Environment Federation, and North Carolina Waterworks Operators Association.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Hearing Aid Dealers and Fitters Licensing Board:

David C. Roberts of Lewisville as a hearing aid specialist licensed for at least three years prior to appointment. Roberts serves as the account manager with Oticon, serving the Greensboro, Winston Salem, and High Point areas of North Carolina. Roberts has over fifteen years of experience assisting communities affected by hearing loss including efforts to increase the dispersion of hearing aids in overlooked communities.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individuals to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Historically Underutilized Businesses:

David O’Neal of Raleigh as the State Purchasing Officer. O’Neal took over as the State Procurement Officer in 2021 after four years with the Department of Administration. He received the Local Government Federal Credit Union Fellows Award in 2013 from UNC School of Government.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individuals to the North Carolina Interagency Council for Coordinating Homeless Programs:

Laura Hope Hogshead of Efland as the Secretary of Public Safety or designee and as co-chair. Hogshead is the current Director of the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency. She worked at numerous agencies dedicated to fighting poverty and homelessness such as the U.S. Department of Housing and Development, the UNC Chapel Hill Center on Poverty, Work, and Opportunity, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Military Affairs Commission:

George G. Bonner of Manteo as a retired member of the Coast Guard. Bonner is the Director of Renewable Ocean Energy for the University of North Carolina System. He dedicated over thirty years to the United States Coast Guard, where he led several efforts to support sustainable coastal infrastructure.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the Montgomery Community College Board of Trustees:

Timothy R. McAuley, Sr. of Mount Gilead as a member at-large. McAuley is the Production Supervisor and Scheduler at Paperworks Industrial. He also serves as a Mount Gilead Town Commissioner, the Mount Gilead Mayor Pro Tem, and as the Highland Community Center President. McAuley previously served on the Mount Gilead Planning Board.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the NCWorks Commission:

John Wesley Davis IV of Winston-Salem as a business representative from the military or business. Davis worked at Alex Brown Investments for more than ten years as their vice president and client advisor, and now director. He also serves on the Board of Trustees for Summit School, UNC School of the Arts, and the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the State Board of Proprietary Schools:

Luis G. Lobo of Charlotte as a member at-large. Lobo recently left TRUIST after more than 20 years, where he was most recently Executive Vice President and Multicultural Banking Manager.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individuals to the North Carolina Board of Science, Technology, and Innovation:

Gagan Gupta of Durham as a representative of private industry. Gupta is an attorney at Paynter Law Firm PLLC in Raleigh. Gupta he has launched a technology start up to help West Africa’s rural communities and has managed a FTSE 100 company.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individuals to the Uniform Laws Commission:

Maxine N. Eichner of Chapel Hill as an North Carolina resident licensed to practice law. Eichner is the Graham Kenan Distinguished Professor of Law at the University Of North Carolina School of Law. Eichner writes on issues at the intersection of law and political theory, focusing particularly on family relationships, social welfare law and policy. She was the Reporter for the Uniform Law Commission’s Uniform Deployed Parents Custody and Visitation Act, which has now been passed in ten states.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Commission of Volunteerism and Community Service:

The Honorable Timothy Edwards Radford of Murphy as a representative of local government in the state. Radford is the mayor of Murphy. Radford is a past president of the Murphy Rotary Club and was the Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Citizen of the Year.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the Wake Technical Community College Board of Trustees: