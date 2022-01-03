North Carolina – Caution During Severe Weather

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) A strong storm system moving across North Carolina is bringing high winds, flooding, downed trees, power outages and snow in some areas. Governor Roy Cooper is urging North Carolinians to exercise caution during this severe weather today.

“It’s better to stay off the road right now in many areas, but if you must drive, stay alert, reduce your speed and turn around if you encounter flooded roads,” said Governor Cooper.

Hazardous weather is expected to continue for a few more hours, before conditions improve in most areas later this afternoon. While the threat of severe storms has ended, strong winds and coastal flooding will continue along the coast through tonight. Hazardous driving conditions could redevelop later tonight and Tuesday morning as black ice can form as temperatures will fall well below freezing.

To stay safe during severe weather, follow these tips:

Stay tuned to your local weather forecast.

Have a way to receive weather alerts, by downloading a weather app on your phone, or using a NOAA Weather Alert Radio.

Statewide about 175,000 utility customers were without power at about 12 p.m. Guilford, Forsyth and Mecklenburg counties were reporting some of the largest outages.

If your power goes out, remember these safety tips:

Use battery powered sources of light to avoid fire.

Do not use generators or grills inside your home or garage. Deadly carbon monoxide fumes can accumulate, causing illness or death.

Snow is on the ground or falling and temperatures are near or below freezing in some western counties and in counties along the Virginia border.

Remember these tips for safety during winter weather: