North Carolina – $11.5 Million in AmeriCorps Grants

VolunteerNC Announces $11.5 Million in AmeriCorps Grants to 21 North Carolina Organizations

Opportunities Available to Serve Your Community, Earn Money to Pay for College or Student Loans

VolunteerNC, an agency within the Office of the Governor, announced that North Carolina has received $11.5 million in funding from AmeriCorps to support nearly 700 AmeriCorps members to serve with 21 organizations across the state.

“Every day in our state AmeriCorps members play a critical role tutoring students, fighting hunger, protecting our environment and more,” Governor Roy Cooper said. “Their dedication to serving others makes our state stronger and better.”

AmeriCorps is a federally funded national service program. Service opportunities in North Carolina include mentoring children, providing health services, restoring the environment, increasing economic opportunities, helping communities recover from disaster, fighting the opioid epidemic, connecting veterans with jobs, recruiting and managing volunteers and more. Last year more than 4,000 AmeriCorps members served in North Carolina.

“AmeriCorps North Carolina programs and their members continue to strengthen our communities and improve the lives of our residents,” said Briles Johnson, Executive Director of VolunteerNC. “We’re grateful to our new and existing programs and their members for their lasting impact in every region of our state.”

AmeriCorps will provide over $3 million in Segal AmeriCorps Education Awards for all AmeriCorps members funded by these grants in North Carolina. After completing a full term of service, AmeriCorps members receive an award of approximately $6,500 that they can use to pay for college or to pay off student loans.

Three North Carolina organizations have been awarded funds from a new Public Health AmeriCorps initiative, a partnership between AmeriCorps and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This initiative supports the recruitment, training, and development of a new generation of public health leaders. Public Health AmeriCorps will help meet public health needs of local communities by providing surge capacity and support while creating pathways to public health careers.

“AmeriCorps is a perfect opportunity for people trying to figure out their personal and professional goals. They make it easy to find a host site and service opportunities that pertain to your specific interests,” said AmeriCorps member, Abby Cates, serving at the NC Zoo with Resilience Corps NC. “I love that I can be outside in nature most days and feel that I am making a difference with my various research and conservation work. I have always felt a strong connection to nature and this role allows me to both appreciate and protect what I cherish most.”

Every year, 75,000 AmeriCorps members serve across the nation in more than 21,000 schools, nonprofits, and community organizations. Many AmeriCorps programs in North Carolina are actively recruiting members to serve during the 2022-2023 service year. Service activities and qualifications are determined by the specific program. AmeriCorps service opportunities are available statewide, and members can serve in a full-time or part-time capacity. Benefits often include a living allowance, health care, various professional development opportunities and a Segal AmeriCorps Education Award upon completion of service.