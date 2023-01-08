Norfolk Man Convicted of Sexually Abusing 11-Year-Old

NORFOLK, Va. – A federal jury convicted a Norfolk man last Friday on charges of abusive sexual contact of a minor.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, in 2019, Donald Gene Ferguson II, 51, was working as a civilian Department of Defense employee in Iwakuni, Japan. During the summer of 2019, while in military housing in Iwakuni, Ferguson forced an 11-year-old minor to touch his genitals. While the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) was investigating the abuse, they discovered Ferguson also sexually abused a 12-year-old in the summer of 2012 while living in Florida.

Ferguson faces a maximum penalty of life in prison when sentenced on May 9. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Kenneth A. Polite, Jr., Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division; and Mack Hickman, Special Agent in Charge of the NCIS Norfolk Field Office, made the announcement after Chief U.S. District Judge Mark S. Davis accepted the verdict.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Yusi and Trial Attorney Alicia A. Bove of the Department of Justice’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section are prosecuting the case.

