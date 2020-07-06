NOPD Investigating Stolen Vehicle in Sixth District

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle reported stolen on June 30, 2020.

The victim’s blue 2016 Ford Focus bearing Louisiana license plate 149DBJ was stolen from the 2200 block of Terpsichore Street.

For reference purposes only, a picture of a vehicle similar to the one reported stolen is posted.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the reported stolen vehicle is asked to contact Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

