NOPD Investigating Homicide in the Sixth District

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred on July 3, 2020 (today) in the Sixth District.

At around 3:30 p.m., NOPD Sixth District officers responded to the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue (Dollar General) to a call of aggravated battery by shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one man suffering with a gunshot wound(s) in the parking lot outside of the store. EMS transported him to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible in this incident, as well as a motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim’s name, upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Christopher Puccio is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any additional information. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

