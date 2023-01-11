Non-competes: Khan move would raise costs for shareholders

After decades of pay erosion US workers have temporarily gained some leverage over employers. Lina Khan wants to give them even more. Last week, Khan, chair of the Federal Trade Commission, proposed a rule that would effectively end the practice of non-compete clauses. Non-competes prohibit workers from joining rivals for some specified period of time. Around a fifth of American workers are bound by them. Typically, these workers have specialised skills or experience. Non-competes have even been deployed on Wall Street as a requirement for receiving an annual bonus. But increasingly low-wage employees in sectors such as food service and security have to sign them.The FTC’s pending decree would probably be challenged on grounds that Khan lacked authority for the change. Employer advocates, more substantively, argue that non-compete agreements create an incentive to provide worker training and share trade secrets. This is easier when employees cannot so easily walk out the door and set up shop across the street. The counter-argument is that decent pay and conditions, coupled with ordinary non-disclosure requirements, should be enough to keep most employees loyal.Currently, non-compete regulation is governed by states. California is known for declining to enforce the deals. The rise of Silicon Valley is at least partially attributed to this fluid labour market.According to the Brookings Institution, multiple studies show that the US labour market is highly “inelastic”, allowing employers to reduce wages without seeing a commensurate exodus of workers. Non-compete clauses are often presented to workers after they agree to a job or in other ways that lack transparency.According to the FTC, allowing workers to freely change jobs could boost incomes by $300bn annually — $10tn in wages was recorded in 2021. In 2022, the labour market boasted its best-ever nominal gain in wage growth in two decades with wage growth above 5 per cent. Those gains — at the indirect expense of shareholders — would continue if employers could not simply lock employees in any more.The Lex team is interested in hearing more from readers. Please tell us what you think of non-competes in the comments section below