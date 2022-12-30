Nomura lists 17 top stock picks for 2023. Here's the list

Outlook 2023Global brokerage Nomura expects Nifty50 to see muted gains in 2023 due to high domestic valuations and risks of spillovers from a potential global recession. The brokerage has a target of 19,030 for 2023, an upside of just 3%. While Nomura is cautious on Indian markets, it is overweight on banks, consumer staples, infra, and telcos and underweight on consumer discretionary, capital goods, metals, and IT firms.Here’s a list of top picks and least preferred stocks by Nomura from various sectors