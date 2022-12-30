Nomura India ECM Head Mangesh Ghogre quits

Mangesh Ghogre, the Executive Director and Head of Equity Capital Markets, Nomura India, has put in his papers. Ghogre, a seasoned investment banker with 18 years of experience, has moved to the US to pursue new opportunities, said people aware of the development.

Mangesh Ghogre joined Nomura to head the equity capital markets business in June 2016. Under his leadership, Nomura has emerged as a top IPO player having completed 27 IPOs. Few of the marquee deals include $2.7-billion IPO, $1.4 bn Card IPO, $750 million Sona Comstar IPO, $1.5 bn IPO, $1 bn QIP, $750 million OFS, $500 million Blackstone block deal in Sona Comstar.

At a time when most non-American banks have scaled down or shut down their franchise, Ghogre led the ECM buildout of the franchise from scratch to one among the top ECM businesses in India.

When contacted, Ghogre confirmed the development. A Nomura spokesperson could not be reached for immediate comments.

Apart from a career in I-banking, Mangesh Ghogre is a well-known crossword constructor for American newspapers like The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and the Los Angeles Times. With a crossword career spanning 25 years, Ghogre has been granted the prestigious Einstein visa (US Green Card) for his skill in making American crosswords.

With 18 years of investment banking experience, Mangesh has worked on over 150 deals to raise over $ 50 billion equity. Prior to Nomura, he was Associate Director, ECM in the investment banking team of Edelweiss. Before joining in 2014, Mangesh spent over 7 years with HSBC Investment bank in the ECM team.

