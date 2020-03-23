Noem Postpones the 2020 South Dakota Week of Work

(STL.News) – As our state, businesses, and schools address COVID-19, it is in our best interest to pause plans for the South Dakota Week of Work until a time when students and businesses can fully participate,” said Noem. “I want to thank the hundreds of businesses across the state who have made thousands of opportunities to learn about the world of work available to our young people.”

The South Dakota Week of Work will introduce students to career opportunities in their communities through job shadows, industry tours, and other business-classroom connections. The week will provide employers opportunities to engage with youth and develop connections with the state’s future workforce.

The inaugural South Dakota Week of Work was set for April 20-24, 2020. Dates have not yet been determined for the postponed event.

The South Dakota Week of Work is a partnership of the Department of Education, the Department of Labor and Regulation, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the South Dakota Retailers Association.

