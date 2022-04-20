Noble: Dustin Lee Sentenced on Sexual Exploitation Charge

Noble, LA Man, Dustin Lee Crow Receives Sentence of 23+ Years in Federal Prison on Sexual Exploitation Charge

SHREVEPORT, LA (STL.News) Dustin Lee Crow, 33, of Noble, Louisiana, was sentenced today by United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to 286 months (23 years, 10 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.

In July 2019, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) reported three cybertips to the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations. The cybertips concerned images and videos of child pornography contained on three Twitter accounts belonging to Crow. The child pornography images which were uploaded contained videos and a still image of a victim under the age of 6. These videos and image were uploaded to Twitter and sent in a direct message to another Twitter account. Agents executed a search warrant at Crow’s house and admitted his involvement in the offenses to law enforcement agents. Crow pleaded guilty on June 9, 2021 to one count of sexual exploitation of children.

The case was investigated by the Homeland Security Investigations and the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations Cyber Crime Unit and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jessica D. Cassidy and Earl M. Campbell.

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a U.S. Department of Justice nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood combines federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

