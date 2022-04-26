Noah Jones Sentenced for Illegally Possessing Firearm

Semmes Man, Noah Jones with Prior Robbery Conviction Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison for Illegally Possessing Firearm

MOBILE, AL (STL.News) A Semmes man was sentenced to seven years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Noah Jones, 23, was arrested by Mobile Police Department officers on December 26, 2020 after he refused to stop for a traffic violation and led police on a high speed chase through a residential area of Mobile. During the pursuit, Jones lost control of the SUV that he was driving, slammed into a tree, bailed out of the vehicle, and ran on foot through several backyards before police caught and arrested him. Jones told officers that he ran because he was out on bond for a pending state murder charge.

Between the driver’s seat and center console of the SUV that Jones had wrecked, officers found a Glock 9mm pistol, which was equipped with a fully loaded 30-round high-capacity magazine. Jones admitted that he possessed the Glock pistol.

On the back floorboard of the SUV, police found two additional fully loaded 9mm pistols, which Jones denied possessing. Jones was convicted of second degree robbery in Mobile County Circuit Court in 2017. His prior felony robbery conviction rendered his possession of firearms illegal under federal law.

United States District Judge Terry F. Moorer ordered Jones to serve a three-year term of supervised release upon his release from prison, during which time he will undergo drug testing and treatment. The court did not impose a fine, but Judge Moorer ordered Jones to pay $100 in special assessments.

U.S. Attorney Sean P. Costello of the Southern District of Alabama made the announcement.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Mobile Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Roller prosecuted the case on behalf of the United States.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today