No spot Bitcoin ETFs approved so far – U.S. SEC official – Reuters

SINGAPORE, Nov 30 (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has yet to approve any spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund listings to date, commissioner Mark Uyeda said at the sidelines of a forum in Singapore on Wednesday.”We’ve had a number of applications … none of those have been approved to date,” said Uyeda, who was in Singapore to speak at the ICI Global Asset Management Asia Forum.Uyeda said there are applications filed by exchanges, and the SEC considers them “as they come up”.Reporting by Rae Wee and Ankur Banerjee; Editing by Amanda CooperOur Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.