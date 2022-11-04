No response on equity conversion from Centre: Vodafone Idea

(Vi) hasn’t heard back from the government since April on converting its Rs 16,130-crore accrued interest on deferred adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related dues into equity.

This conversion is said to be critical for the company being able to induct investors and raise funds for expanding its 4G network and outlining its 5G rollout plans.

“We have had no communication from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) since April when there was an agreement on the amount to be converted…,” Vodafone Idea CEO Akshaya Moondra said on Friday.

“I also do not know exactly the reason why this is not happening. Government is taking some time.”

He added that Vodafone Idea had exercised the option to convert in January, which was followed by a discussion with DoT.

“They had sent a letter to us in March. And then we had confirmed the amount of conversion, which was agreed between DoT and us, in the month of April…we expect that this (conversion) should happen soon,” Moondra said at the company’s fiscal second-quarter earnings call with analysts.

The telco in the interim had told the government that its lenders want clarity on the government shareholding before committing funds. ET reported in its October 8 edition that the government, on its part, had asked Vi to present a clear fund-raising plan before it goes ahead with the conversion, leaving the loss-making telco in a catch-22 situation.

Once converted, the government will own about 33% of Vi’s equity and become the single largest shareholder in the loss-making entity.

Vi has recently clarified that there is no rule that bars the government from taking equity in the telco, even if the company’s shares are below the par value (of Rs 10). This was being cited by some as a reason for the government’s delay in the equity conversion.

Vi shares closed 1.87% lower at Rs 8.41 on BSE Friday.

Moondra said Vi’s lenders and potential investors are aware that the conversion is vital to the pending fundraise, which is required for both 4G coverage expansion and 5G rollout. The telco is the only one among the private carriers who hasn’t yet been able to tie up 5G vendor deals, with its partners asking for clarity on payment of pending dues.

Vi’s chief executive said the telco has offered to clear dues of its other large vendors by issuing convertible debentures on the lines of American Tower Corp (ATC) deal but is yet to hear from them. He, though, did not specifically name the other vendors. Vi uses for installing radio equipment sourced mainly from Finland’s Nokia and Sweden’s Ericsson.

“We have offered the proposal to our other large vendors, but it would depend on (respective) vendors’ policies,” Moondra said in response to a specific query on whether Vi is trying to clear its other vendor dues by issuing convertible debentures.

Indus, on its part, has said it’s not considering convertible debentures as an option for Vi to clear its near Rs 7,000 crore dues to the tower company. It has instead accepted the carrier’s proposal of deferred payment of part of its monthly dues till December.

At press time, Nokia and Ericsson did not respond to ET’s queries.

Moondra said Vi’s top priority is to repay lenders even as it’s also trying to close its funding quickly to clear its backlog of vendor payments.

Vi’s efforts for over a year to raise Rs 20,000 crore via a mix of debt and equity have been in vain so far. Besides rolling out 5G, it needs cash to clear its over Rs 12,000 crore of dues to large vendors and also invest in 4G network capex to arrest heavy customer losses to rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

Vi’s trade payables, including payments to tower firms, network vendors and other suppliers, stood at almost Rs 15,030 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 14,956.2 crore in the previous three-month period. Its dues to banks and financial institutions though has progressively reduced from Rs 22,770 crore in Q2, FY22, to Rs 15,080 crore in the just ended September quarter.

Moondra’s comments came a day after Vi’s net loss for the September quarter widened to Rs 7,595.5 crore sequentially from Rs 7,296 crore, dragged by higher finance and operating costs even as it continued to see heavy subscriber losses.

It lost 6 million subscribers — versus 3.4 million in Q1 — in the just ended quarter and analysts fear a delayed 5G launch can lead to more market share losses, especially since Airtel and Jio have launched and announced pan-India coverage plans.

The operator’s leadership, though, downplayed worries around the telco’s delayed 5G launch, saying the devices ecosystem would take time to evolve. “While we will be behind competition (read: Jio and Airtel), we will be able to roll out quickly if the funding is in place in a couple of months,” Moondra said.

He, though, conceded that Vi’s inability to increase capex meaningfully amid the delayed fundraise has led to higher customer churn – the percentage of users leaving its network. Churn rose to 4.3% in the September quarter from 3.5% in the previous one.

But Vi’s CEO expects the telco’s recently revamped postpaid plans – under the Vi Max banner offering more data and OTT subscriptions – to drive more customer stickiness in the coming months.