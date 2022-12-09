No place for rate-cut talk, says Polish c.banker Tyrowicz

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Polish Central Bank (NBP) is seen on their building in Warsaw, Poland, September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) – There is currently no place for talk of rate cuts, Polish central banker Joanna Tyrowicz said on Friday, labelling questions about when borrowing costs could start to fall “absurd” under the current circumstances. “There is absolutely no place today for talk of cutting interest rates in countries where inflation is as it is,” she said in an interview with private broadcaster Biznes24.