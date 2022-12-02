No major reversal of trend; buy all dips in Nifty and Bank Nifty: Swati Ananda Hotkar

“I believe this mild correction in Bank Nifty is likely to continue but only up to 42,600-42,500 which will act as a very strong support zone. From there, again we are likely to witness some sort of a positive momentum which might take the Bank Nifty back towards 43,500 and above 44,000 levels very soon,” says Swati Ananda Hotkar, AVP-Equity Technical Research, Nirmal Bang Securities

The markets have taken a breather from record high levels. We snapped the 8-day gaining streak. Do you see this consolidation phase continuing for a longer period of time?

Definitely. Today we have seen some correction or we can say that it is a mild correction since both the indices – Nifty and Bank Nifty – were trading at all-time highs. So the profit-booking at the higher levels cannot be denied. But this is not a major reversal of the trend; the bullish trend will continue. It is just a small pause before the next leg on the upside as such.

So if you are getting any dips or any cuts in both the indices, definitely one should utilise it as a buy on dips opportunity. On the Nifty front, as of now, 18,600 will act as an immediate support level, if it breaks down that level, then probably we can see 100-150 points more correction which might take the Nifty close to 18400 levels.

On the upper side as of now, 18,800 is acting as a very strong resistance level. If it surpasses that level on a closing basis, then definitely an upside rally is likely to be triggered which might take the Nifty towards 19,000-19,120 levels on the higher side.

So the view will remain bullish because we are witnessing just a time correction, not a price correction because there is no major correction in the stocks. It is just a small, mild correction we are likely to witness in the coming one to two trading sessions. Yesterday it was the Bank Nifty which had given the first indications of profit bookings at the higher levels but looking towards today’s trend, Bank Nifty is just trading flattish and we are not witnessing any major corrections in the banking stocks also.



Going stock specific for today, I am going to give calls both on the buy and the sell side. On the sell side, I am going to pick up a call on . This particular stock looks positive on the long-term but definitely as of now it is just trading below the 20 DMA so some sort of profit booking is likely to be seen in this particular stock. I believe it is facing a very strong resistance at around Rs 3,930-3,940 levels. I believe one should go for a short on a trading perspective. I am looking for a target of Rs 3,770. One can take a short call with a stop loss of Rs 3,970.

The second call I am initiating is a buy call on Bharat Dynamics. This particular counter is really doing very well on the technical setups. It is trading in the formation of higher tops and higher bottom patterns, well placed above 50 DMA. I believe it has a potential to reach up to Rs 1020 levels. So one can take a buy call on Bharat Dynamics with a stop of Rs 960 for a target of Rs 1,020.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

