'No govt stake deal in Vodafone Idea until promoters infuse enough cash'

New Delhi: The promoters of Vodafone Idea are unwilling to infuse adequate capital into the telco, making it unviable for the government to convert the accrued interest on deferred adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues into equity, said a senior government official.

Officials told ET that the promoters – Vodafone Plc of UK and the Aditya Birla Group – have indicated a willingness to infuse around ?2,000-3,000 crore in the telco, which is inadequate to revive the company. “Vodafone Idea (Vi) needs around ?40,000-45,000 crore for sustaining itself. Assuming that banks fund around half of it, the promoters have to put the rest. In the absence of promoter funding, it will be difficult for the company to get external investors,” said the senior official. “Without promoter infusion, even banks are unlikely to support.”

The telco has been in talks with the external investors for several months which have been stalled as they want the government to take stake in the company.

Delay in 5G Rollout



At September-end, the cash-strapped telco had a net debt of around Rs 2.2 lakh-crore with a gross cash balance of Rs 190 crore. The company’s dues to banks and other lenders stood at Rs 15,080 crore. Trade payables, reflecting dues to vendors such as tower firms and suppliers including network providers, was at Rs 15,030 crore.

Besides needing funds urgently to clear its dues to large vendors such as , ATC, Nokia and Ericsson and banks, the telco has to roll out 5G services as well as expand 4G coverage and rein in customer losses to Reliance Jio and .

On Tuesday, the loss-making carrier’s shares closed 0.5% lower at Rs 7.96 – below the Rs 10 par value – on the BSE, underperforming the wider Sensex, which closed 0.2% higher.

Queries sent to Vodafone Group, Aditya Birla Group and remained unanswered at the time of going to press.

The government in September 2021 had approved a relief package for the telecom sector, which among other measures, allowed carriers to defer payment of AGR-related dues by four years. It had also allowed telcos to convert the interest on such accrued dues into government equity. Vodafone Idea had opted for such an equity conversion in January 2022.

The accrued interest on AGR-related dues stands at Rs 16,130 crore and if the conversion happens, the government may get a 33% stake, making it the single-largest shareholder in Vi, said analysts.

Revival Package



Officials said before the finalisation of the revival package, Vi’s promoters had assured the government that they would invest around Rs 10,000 crore. Since January 2022, the telecom operator has received a little over Rs 4,900 crore from promoters, a bulk of which was used to clear some dues of tower company Indus Towers.

“Practically none of this was used by Vodafone Idea,” said the senior official. According to industry executives, Vodafone Plc had pledged a part of its shareholding in Indus Towers to settle its outstanding dues. Subsequently, it approached Indus Towers with a request to allow it to sell these shares with an undertaking to pay the tower company through equity infusion into Vodafone India. It, thus, effectively used the same proceeds to inject equity of Rs 3,811 crore into Vodafone Idea, and pay Indus Towers dues.

Another official said the government cannot take responsibility of the telco when the promoters themselves are not willing to back it through a substantial fund infusion.

In May, Vi reiterated its September 2020 announcement that it plans to raise Rs 20,000 crore through a mix of debt and equity. This hasn’t fructified yet. ET had reported in its December 1, 2022 edition that Vi had dialled () for a Rs 15,000-16,000 crore loan. But the country’s largest lender has also sought clarity on the government’s potential shareholding in Vi as well as the telco’s business scale-up plans, including promoter infusion, before extending support.