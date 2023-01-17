No ‘difference of opinion’ with PM on gender recognition, insists Keegan



The Education Secretary has denied being at odds with the Prime Minister over gender recognition policy after appearing to suggest 16-year-olds are old enough to determine their identity.Gillian Keegan appeared to quickly row back on remarks – made as she toured broadcast studios on Tuesday – in which she seemed to indicate that young people could be mature enough at 16 to choose their gender.Her comments came as the UK Government prepares for a clash with the Scottish Government after Scottish Secretary Alister Jack confirmed he will make an order, under Section 35 of the Scotland Act 1998, to block reforms of the gender recognition process passed by Holyrood.The row centres on the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill, passed by the Scottish Parliament last month, which would approve reforms allowing trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate (GRC) without the need for a medical diagnosis.The Bill would also allow 16 and 17-year-olds to apply for a GRC for the first time and reduce the amount of time a person has to live in their acquired gender before being granted the document.Read MoreLabour leader Sir Keir Starmer has been among those to acknowledge concerns about the plan, saying he considers 16 too young to decide to change gender.Ms Keegan, appearing on Sky News, was asked for her view on the matter and if she would be content for children in schools at 16 to say if they want to change gender.She said: “We have to be very sensitive to children. We are actually going to publish some guidance and consult because it is a very tricky area to get right.“It has to be age-appropriate but children have to be supported as well.”Pressed on her personal view, the minister was asked if she thinks 16 is too young.“No I don’t actually,” she said.“I was working at 16, I was paying tax at 16, I was making decisions for myself at 16.“But it’s not really about what I think, it’s how we make sure we get that right balance of supporting children, but also making sure that what they’re getting taught in schools is age-appropriate.”The comments were raised in a later interview on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, when Ms Keegan was asked if she is at odds with Rishi Sunak over the issue.She said she does not have a “strong opinion” and was referring to the fact she “felt able to take decisions for myself at 16”.“What I said is we will be publishing guidance and having quite a long consultation because it’s a very tricky subject and we want to make sure that we support children in the right way at the right time and teach them in an age-appropriate way,” she told the programme.“I said, ‘Look, you know, at 16, I was working, I was paying tax’, but all 16-year-olds are different.“Obviously, everybody has a different view. It’s really, really important that we take into account parents’ views, teachers’ views, children’s views, and other stakeholders’ views as well because it is quite tricky.“But what I said was, you know, for me, myself, I felt able to take decisions for myself at 16. But of course I was… I’d grown up quite quickly and I was actually working full-time at 16.“So, no, I have not got a difference of opinion. Actually, I don’t have a strong opinion.“My strong opinion is that we need to treat this very carefully, very sensitively, supporting children all the way along.”Asked to clarify her comments, Ms Keegan said: “Not every 16-year-old is the same as I was at 16.”She rejected suggestions she agrees with the principle of the Scottish legislation.“It’s a really tricky issue. Every 16-year-old is different,” she said.“I did grow up a lot faster in Liverpool than many other 16-year-olds perhaps do today. Sixteen years old. It’s a very difficult age. We need to support children.“But what she asked me is whether I was capable of making decisions at 16 and of course I was because I was working full-time.”