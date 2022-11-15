No case to buy steel stocks; base metal stocks still have decent value: Rakesh Arora

“Base metals could be potential because there will be demand from the renewable sector but overall, China has enough capacities of steel etc. I do not see any material jump even if China’s demand rebounds,” says Rakesh Arora, Managing Partner, Go India Stocks.com

There are a lot of moving parts when it comes to metals news flow from Russia and China. Chinese regulators are rolling out 16 policy measures to try and support their property sector. Are the indicators and markers on ground hinting towards a recovery in metal demand?

Fundamentals are still not really pointing to any kind of recovery, meaning China has been making efforts to support the housing sector and this is not the first initiative. There have been multiple initiatives over the last few months but none has yielded any kind of results.

If one understands correctly, despite China loosening its zero Covid policy, there are also news reports that they are putting cities under lockdown. I do not think that will really inspire any confidence that the housing sector in China is going to rebound pretty quickly. So that is one of the key drivers.

The second is that the dollar index has corrected meaningfully as most of the investors believe that inflation might have peaked. So some support is coming from the weakening dollar index. Overall, the global GDP forecast for FY2023 and 2024 shows a decline. Under these circumstances, commodity prices have never really done well historically. While we are seeing a bounce from oversold positions in metal stocks, I would not be really too bullish and expect a major rally here.

What happens in the event if China starts coming back? The Chinese real estate market is opening up and China will be coming out of a lockdown of almost two years. I am wondering what will be the unlock demand?

Yes, obviously China accounts for 50% of all commodities. So if China unlocks and Chinese demand picks up, there will be a spillover effect on commodities and that is really leading to the buoyancy that we are seeing right now.

However, my view is that China is no more what it was a decade ago. There is a limit to where you can go, most of the developed countries are almost at that level. Secondly, if you look at the credit impulse in China, the impact of all the stimuli that they have been giving or the credit impulse is hardly anything. It is not really moving the needle. So I do not think China will have the same kind of impact on commodities that it used to have. It will have a much more muted impact.

How should investors approach this entire space? On one side, there is fear of recession and on the second side, there is China’s potential. I can throw in one more ingredient in the melting pot which has confused all of us – pollution, ESG and carbon credits.

Everybody believes that China has passed its peak commodity consumption and so until unless they are cutting their capacities in view of all this climate change etc, there would be surplus in China for most commodities. So China tipping the needle from a longer term perspective is difficult.

The second aspect is that there is talk about aluminium and copper, which are metals used in renewable energy production and the inventory levels at LME has been going down. So, there could be a case for base metals like aluminium and copper to outperform. That is one space where people can still be bullish given the circumstances. I will try to make a differentiation here that ferrous does not look that exciting. Base metals could be potential because there will be demand from the renewable sector but overall, China has enough capacities of steel etc. I do not see any material jump even if China’s demand rebounds.

What really comes out of China is the problem first. We saw a little bit of spurt in steel exports when India’s export taxes came into effect in May but it died down in two months. Now their exports are normalised and so until and unless we see a lot of things coming out of China, I do not think there is a material case to be bullish. But base metals are better than ferrous.

If I literally put a gun to your head, will you still say do not buy metal stocks?

The valuations they have is not that attractive. It is not that stocks are trading at 0.7-0.6 price to book, there has already been a big rally in steel stocks and they are trading at 1.2-1.3 times price to book. There would be margin recovery from what they reported in Q2 but all steel stocks reported loss in Q2. So stock prices are building in much more than what the margin recovery would be in Q3.

There is no case for steel stocks to be bought. Base metal stocks still have decent value and so that could be an area. That is the way forward in terms of demand also. Stocks are also pretty low on LME so all these things combined together, base metals can perform better.

The moves being made by China are being led by its policy for reviving a real estate market or property market, where there were fears that large developers will go down. The belief may also be that we will see more construction activities. So what about cement?

Cement is a local commodity and whatever happens in China does not impact us because it is neither exported or imported. However, we are bullish on cement because the energy prices which were really impacting the margins for cement companies have started to come off meaningfully.

So cement companies will see a sharp uptick in their margins plus they have better pricing power and we have seen cement prices go up post the lean season. I am expecting a sharp recovery and from a longer term perspective also, cement looks good.

