NJ Lottery: Two Middlesex County Tickets Win $10,000

TRENTON, NJ (STL.News) There were two third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Tuesday, July 7, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:

, 308 Ernston Rd., Parlin; Middlesex County: Sai Deli & Pizza LLC, 388 Washington Rd., Sayreville.

In addition to the second and third-tier prizes won, 18 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500. Two of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prizes to $1,500. Moreover, 19,510 other New Jersey players took home $89,562 in prizes ranging from $2 to $600. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, July 7, drawing were: 16, 20, 25, 30, and 43. The Gold Mega Ball was 18, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

